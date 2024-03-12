Amid the gold price reaching an all-time high, experts have suggested increasing investments as the upward trend is expected to continue. Hwang Byung Jin, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Retreat After Hot Inflation Data - March 12, 2024
- Investment Alert: Gold Prices Soar to Record Highs, Time to Buy In? - March 12, 2024
- Top Reasons Gold Prices Could Test $2,500 this Year - March 12, 2024