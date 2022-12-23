As well as diversifying your portfolio, gold makes for a good inflation hedge. What’s more, in times of geopolitical uncertainty gold tends to retain its value . And the last year has certainly been a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investors are turning to gold as house prices fall - December 23, 2022
- Gold coin found among donations in Jackson County Salvation Army red kettle - December 23, 2022
- Gold Watches Are Making a Comeback. Here Are 18 of the Best You Can Buy Right Now. - December 23, 2022