Fund managers are contributing to a rally that has pushed oil prices to their highest level since the 2014 energy bust. While energy-futures markets are more typically the province of producers and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Longs Exit as Inflation Rise May Mean More Aggressive Fed - October 31, 2021
- Investors buy oil on inflation fears, pushing prices even higher - October 31, 2021
- Ground Breakers: Plot twists keep coming in gold mining M&A madness - October 31, 2021