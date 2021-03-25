Reserve Bank of India had fixed the per gram gold price at ₹2,916 when they were issued.According to investment advisors, SGBs are the best way to invest in gold. There is no transaction cost, no …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Investors can now redeem March 2016 sovereign gold bonds at 54% higher price
Reserve Bank of India had fixed the per gram gold price at ₹2,916 when they were issued.According to investment advisors, SGBs are the best way to invest in gold. There is no transaction cost, no …