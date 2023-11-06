When inflation is high and corresponding interest rates are elevated, data shows that gold can often remain durable. So, if an asset class can remain steady and improve in price during inflationary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is a gold investment safe for beginners? - November 6, 2023
- Gold price could see new highs if Middle East conflict worsens, says Newmont CEO - November 6, 2023
- Top-Notch: Croatia’s New “Lace-Making in Croatia” Gold Coins - November 6, 2023