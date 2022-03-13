Gold is a commodity that has been used as money for centuries. It is also an investment vehicle with some of the qualities of stocks and bonds, though it does not pay interest or dividends like stocks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is Gold Investing a Good Hedge Against Inflation? - March 13, 2022
- De-dollarization will boost gold prices. 3 stocks to benefit - March 13, 2022
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd - March 13, 2022