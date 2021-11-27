Is Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 42.46% YTD?

During the last session, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.04.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)