On July 26, the European Central Bank (ECB) made an announcement that could have an impact of future gold prices. According to Reuters, European central banks ditched a 20-year-old agreement to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is Open Season for Central Bank Gold Buying About to Begin? - July 29, 2019
- Do Institutions Own Shares In Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)? - July 29, 2019
- What Is The Silver Market Price Telling Us Now? - July 29, 2019