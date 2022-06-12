FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary – Gold always seems to be projected in the long term irrespective of short-term ups and downs. For example, Gold prices hit an all-time high in 2020 as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is Recent Uncertainty in the Markets a Big Catalyst for Higher Gold Prices Going Forward - June 12, 2022
- Gold price rises by Rs 1500 in a single day - June 12, 2022
- Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Soars to SR225.84 Per Gram - June 12, 2022