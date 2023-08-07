Learn More The gold price currently stands at US$1,938 per troy ounce. Bullion still has some way to go before retaking its historic highs of US$2,050 per ounce, notched on 4 May. But the yellow metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 7 August: MCX gold slips 0.19%, support at Rs 59370-59140, resistance at Rs 59720-59880 - August 7, 2023
- Is the gold price primed to really ‘start to run again’? - August 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation – Confluence Detector - August 7, 2023