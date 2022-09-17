Shares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.72. 85,033 shares were traded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading 0.6% Higher - September 17, 2022
- Gold price today, 17. Sep. 2022 - September 17, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 15 Sep 2022: MCX gold looks vulnerable till 49500, sell on rise; check support, resistance - September 17, 2022