The recent violence in Israel may lead to investors seeking safe haven assets such as gold and the dollar, as geopolitical risks increase. The attack by Hamas has drawn condemnation from Western countries and support for Israel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Israel attack may boost demand for gold - October 10, 2023
- Global markets today: Oil prices jump, investors shun stocks - October 10, 2023
- Gold hits over 1-week high on Middle East worries, cautious Fed - October 10, 2023