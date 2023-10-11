Jaipur: The recent rise in gold prices due to the Hamas-Israel war will not sustain for long, said stakeholders in the gem and jewellery industry.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price consolidates its recent recovery gains; US PPI and FOMC minutes awaited - October 10, 2023
- Israel-Hamas war won’t hit gold prices, says industry - October 10, 2023
- Gold Price Slump May Boost Demand From India’s Festive Shoppers - October 10, 2023