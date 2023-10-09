Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza on Saturday and declared war on the Palestinian territory, after an unprecedented attack on Israeli towns by the Hamas militant group in Gaza.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, U.S. dollar rally as investors flock to havens as Israel-Hamas war escalates - October 9, 2023
- Israel-Palestine War: Will the Gold prices revisit Russia-Ukraine war highs? - October 9, 2023
- Gold prices surge as investors embrace safe haven assets following Hamas attack on Israel - October 9, 2023