Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that nothing would stop Israel from crushing Hamas and suggested the conflict was unlikely to fray ties with the Gulf state. Fighters from the Palestinian militant group stormed Israeli towns on Saturday in an assault launched from the Gaza enclave,
