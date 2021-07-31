Traditionally, gold has been used as a hedge against inflation, which is why, as prices are already rising at 2.5 per cent, it is surprising that the price of the precious metal has been flat for much …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- It could be time to cash in on the falling price of GOLD - July 31, 2021
- Boxing-Inspired by Team GB’s taekwondo, Price eyes gold - July 31, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seen averaging $1812 this year, $1785 in 2022 – Reuters poll - July 31, 2021