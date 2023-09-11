The townhouse was listed for $26,500,000 in November 2022, and last week received a $4 million price cut, bringing its asking price down to $22,500,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Ivana Trump’s Lenox Hill townhouse gets $4M price cut after year on market - September 11, 2023
- Is gold investing right for you? Here’s how to decide. - September 11, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles to retain gains above $1,920 - September 11, 2023