Soaring gold prices have failed to dampen the spirits of buyers as jewellers see a significant surge in customer footfall and are expecting a 10 per cent to 15 per cent increase in sales compared to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Jewellers see a surge in customer footfall amid high gold prices - April 23, 2023
- Investing in Gold Stocks - April 23, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on April 23: Check latest rates in your city - April 23, 2023