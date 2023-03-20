Jewellery company stocks were rattled by the fear of a possible drop in demand due to sharp rise in gold prices during the upcoming festival. PC Jewellers dropped five per cent to ₹25, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Jewellery co stocks turn jittery as gold prices hit a new high - March 20, 2023
- Gold slips from $2,000 level as investors gauge banking risks - March 20, 2023
- Gold’s Price Tops $2,000 For First Time In A Year - March 20, 2023