She was considering buying gold accessories to add bling to her wardrobe, but the precious metal’s soaring price was making her think twice. Dai was finally persuaded by a close friend, Liu Nushi, to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Jewelry companies look to cash in on surging gold prices - June 13, 2024
- Gold slides to six-week low after Fed scales back rate cut hopes - June 13, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Faces Bearish Retracement, Key Support Levels in Focus - June 13, 2024