Gold prices reached $1,800 an ounce on the last day of June after nervous investors looked for a haven for their money. The price of gold rose 16.7 per cent in the first half of the year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Jittery investors rush to buy gold as value hits a nine-year high at $1,800 an ounce - July 15, 2020
- Jittery investors rush to buy gold as value hits a nine-year high and forecasts return of $2,000 an ounce - July 15, 2020
- Some gold, bauxite mines in Venezuelan Amazon run by criminal gangs – U.N. - July 15, 2020