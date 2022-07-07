Michael Nowak was once the most powerful person in the gold market.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan’s ‘Big Hitters’ of Gold Market Face Trial Over Spoofing - July 7, 2022
- Gold Attempts Rebound As Dollar Stalls Ascent - July 7, 2022
- Caution: Hundreds of Websites Selling Counterfeit Gold, Silver Coins - July 7, 2022