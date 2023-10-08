Kochi: On Saturday, the price of a sovereign (pavan/ 7.98 grams) of gold increased by Rs 520 to reach Rs 42,520 or Rs 5,315 per gram. The price increased twice on Saturday, Rs 200 in the morning and …
