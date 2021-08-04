Katie Price has set her sights on Olympics glory by revealing she hopes to compete in the Paris 2024 games. The 43 year old is a keen horse rider and has been inspired by the British Eventing team’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Katie Price sets sights on Olympic gold glory as she reveals plans to compete in 2024 games - August 4, 2021
- Global Precious Metals Retailer Kitco to Issue Gold-Backed Stablecoin - August 4, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to resume its uptrend once above the 200-DMA at $1820 – Credit Suisse - August 4, 2021