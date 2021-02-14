KATIE Price snogged boyfriend Carl Woods after he splurged £10,000 on gold roses for her on Valentine’s Day. The hopeless romantic presented his girlfriend with the unique gift at their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Katie Price snogs boyfriend Carl Woods after he splurges £10k on gold rose for Valentine’s surprise - February 14, 2021
- Inflation Is Coming – Investing In Gold Can Protect Your Money - February 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD correction seems unstoppable as $1,780 beckons - February 14, 2021