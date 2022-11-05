Kerala becomes the first state in India to launch uniform gold price based on the bank rate. The decision to introduce uniform price on 916 purity 22 carat gold has been taken at a meeting between …
Kerala becomes first state to introduce uniform gold price based on bank rate - November 5, 2022
