The gold prices fell for the for the fifth consecutive day in the state. The price of the gold has fallen by Rs 240 . The international price reached 1850 dollars. Gold prices hit their biggest low in six months. In five days, the price of gold fell by Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kerala gold rate today: Prices dip for fifth consecutive day; biggest low offers after 6 months - September 30, 2023
- Gold set for worst month in seven on elevated US rates outlook - September 30, 2023
- Gold prices fall to six-month low. What’s bothering traders? - September 30, 2023