The competition concludes on Sunday when two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock returns to international competition in men’s skeet following a post-Olympic break. Karen Price is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has covered Olympic sports for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold is a Giant Ouija Board - March 10, 2018
- Kim Rhode Starts 2018 World Cup Season With Gold, Tying Her World Record Score - March 10, 2018
- Chloe Kim Ends Olympic Season With U.S. Open Gold - March 10, 2018