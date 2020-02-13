Kinross Gold adjusted profit jumps on higher gold prices, output

Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) reported a jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by record output at its third biggest mine Tasiast, and higher gold prices that boosted …
