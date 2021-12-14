In today’s recent session, 4.79 million shares of the Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC): Historical Performance And Trend - December 14, 2021
- Mild price gains in gold, silver ahead of big central bank week - December 14, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Fall on Dollar Strength - December 14, 2021