… to understand that movement in gold mining stocks is closely linked to trend in gold prices. It is therefore important to discuss the likely trend for the precious metal before talking about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kinross Gold Corporation Stock Seems Ready for a Long-Term Uptrend - September 9, 2019
- China has piled up nearly 100 tons of gold reserves to help buffer against the blows of Trump’s trade war - September 9, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as improved risk appetite weighs - September 9, 2019