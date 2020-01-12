One could argue that the higher gold price accounts for the premium paid. Still, St. Barbara acquired Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), the second-lowest-cost producer in North America, earlier this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kirkland Lake Gold: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide - January 12, 2020
- Gold Miners ETF Becomes A Dividend Idea - January 12, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Confirmed Breakout in 2019, Most Investors Still Asleep - January 12, 2020