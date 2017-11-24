Kitco News Weekly Outlook: Watch Equity Markets To See If Gold Can Break $1.300 – Analysts

(Kitco News) – For the second week in a row, gold prices have pushed to within striking distance of the key $1,300-an-ounce level. However, while momentum is building, analysts say a major catalyst is still needed to push prices outside their current range.
