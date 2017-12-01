(Kitco News) – Ongoing political turmoil in Washington D.C. is helping gold prices limit its losses this week as the market remains within its narrowest trading range in 12 years. Gold prices surged higher late Friday morning after news broke that former …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kitco Weekly Outlook: Washington Turmoil Breathes Life Into Gold… For Now - December 1, 2017
- Gold cuts losses for the week as political concerns roil the U.S. dollar, stocks - December 1, 2017
- Gold Prices Pare Gains as Focus Shifts to Tax Reform - December 1, 2017