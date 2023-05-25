ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, opened at SAR 7,331.25 per ounce, according to saudigoldprice.com. The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 235.71 today, Thursday, at 09:01 a.m. The price per gram …
