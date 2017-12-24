Kuwait- Report: Gold price bounces back

KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) — Gold prices have rebounded in December following a two-month drop triggered by a looming decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rate. Gold prices recorded the highest rate this year, hitting USD 1,346 per ounce in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise again - December 24, 2017
- All that glitters is not gold: K-pop stardom comes at a heavy price - December 24, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Investors Responding to Low U.S. Growth Potential - December 24, 2017