Kyrgyzstan Files Lawsuit Against Canada’s Centerra Gold Amid Ongoing Standoff

Kyrgyzstan has filed a lawsuit against Canada’s Centerra Gold company, accusing it of violating the rights of employees at the Kumtor gold mine, which the Canadian firm ran for many years.
