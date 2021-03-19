Figure 1 Location of till samples containing 165 gold grains along anomalous gold in soil zone. Highlights All permits are now in place for diamond drill program. Initial drilling will focus on an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields - March 19, 2021
- Labrador Gold Announces Receipt of Permits for Its Kingsway Diamond Drill Program and Provides Exploration Update - March 19, 2021
- Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook – Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish - March 19, 2021