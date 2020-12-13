Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 13 Dec 2020 are being sold for Rs 95,121 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs 110,950 per Tola in Pakistan today. Below is the table providing the latest gold rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Latest Gold Rate For Dec 13, 2020 In Pakistan - December 13, 2020
- UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade - December 12, 2020
- Billionaire Investor Thomas Kaplan says gold prices to move ‘way past’ all-time highs - December 12, 2020