About Esperanza and Huachi Esperanza is a copper-gold porphyry exploration project where a copper … market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yellow metal rising! Gold investment sparkles as prices soar - March 13, 2024
- Asia Broadband’s Second Gold-Backed NFT Collection the “Golden Rascals” Are Now In The Final Minting Phase and Listed on the Solana Blockchain - March 13, 2024
- Gold prices’ downtrend persists into Wednesday afternoon - March 13, 2024