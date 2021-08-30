Fullerton Markets announced its biggest Gold Event – Gold Trading Festival 2021 – launching on 30 August 2021. The Opening Ceremony will happen on the same day at 8 pm (GMT+8), where Paul Mladjenovic, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could rise to $1900 in Q4 2021 – BofA - August 29, 2021
- Launch of Fullerton Markets’ Gold Trading Festival 2021 - August 29, 2021
- Gold prices rise to highest in more than three weeks on Fed chair Powell’s dovish tone - August 29, 2021