Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 132,186 shares changed hands during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Down 12.9% - August 21, 2022
- Gold price up by Rs200 to Rs142,600 per tola - August 21, 2022
- Gold price today, August 21: Gold rates drop; yellow metal stands at Rs 52,310 - August 21, 2022