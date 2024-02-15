The Black Pine Deposit mineral resource has been constrained by optimized pit shells created using a gold price of USD$1,800/ounce and pit slopes ranging from 45 to 47 degrees. Additional inputs for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: PPI, Fed Rate Cut Expecations to Impact XAU/USD - February 16, 2024
- Gold, silver price today, February 16, 2024: Precious metals record hike on MCX - February 16, 2024
- The Gold/Silver Ratio Says Silver Is Still Cheap - February 16, 2024