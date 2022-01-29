‘Like panning for gold’: Land shortages and soaring prices force block buyers to take drastic steps

A Covid-era land rush and decades of poor planning have pushed prices for shovel-ready blocks to new heights and encouraged buyers to take drastic steps to get into new estates.
