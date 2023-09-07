Lincoln presented a new special edition of the Navigator in China with the “Black Gold” moniker, in a quest to make the full-size SUV more desirable for Chinese customers. Furthermore, the company …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lincoln Navigator Black Gold Edition Debuts In China - September 7, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Gold in narrow range, oil ticks lower; Fed speakers in focus - September 7, 2023
- Gold price forecast: Bullish fundamentals and technicals - September 7, 2023