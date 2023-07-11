Lithium increased by 10.81%, making it the best-performing commodity and one of only two that recorded a positive return, the other being gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lithium And Gold Were The Only Positively Performing Commodities In H1 - July 11, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to rise if US core inflation falls below 5% – Commerzbank - July 11, 2023
- This vintage gold mirror is similar to the viral Anthropologie one — and it’s on sale for Prime Day - July 11, 2023