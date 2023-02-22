Lithium prices in China have slumped by 29% from November highs as demand for electric vehicles wanes in the world’s largest EV market. The key battery ingredient, valued at over $86,000 per tonne at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Consolidate - February 22, 2023
- Lithium prices in China have tumbled 29% as slower EV demand hits ‘white gold’ - February 22, 2023
- Shanta Gold upgrade highlights ‘excellent potential’ at West Kenya, says broker - February 22, 2023