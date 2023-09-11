RBI announces the opening of a new tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) on September 11. It has declared that the price of gold bonds has been set at Rs 5,293 per gram. The issue will remain open for bidding till September 15.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Live: New Tranche of SGB opens today | Price of gold bonds set at Rs 5,293/gm | Commodities Corner - September 11, 2023
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Start the Week on a Firm Footing as Dollar Retreats - September 11, 2023
- Gold futures rise Rs 135 to Rs 59,033/10 gm - September 11, 2023