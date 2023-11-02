Gold sales amounted to 1,027,000 ounces, up from 997,000 ounces a year ago, while Barrick’s realized gold price for the quarter was US$1,928 per ounce, up from US$1,722 a year ago. Copper sales totalled 101 million pounds, down from 120 million pounds a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Live news: Higher gold prices lift Barrick’s profits - November 2, 2023
- Fed Holds Rates Steady and Pledges to Proceed Carefully - November 2, 2023
- Gold: Is It Too Soon to Call It a New Bull Market? - November 2, 2023