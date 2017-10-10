LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange expects three more clearing members to join its precious metals contracts by year-end and is looking to expand trading around its gold and silver reference prices, Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain told …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- LME to expand trading around gold and silver reference prices - October 10, 2017
- London House Prices Are Falling – Time to Buckle Up - October 10, 2017
- Gold climbs closer to $1,300, on track for longest string of gains in 5 weeks - October 10, 2017